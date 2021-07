Col. Kevin M. Jamieson, 57th Wing vice commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Raul Villarreal Jr., 57th Wing command chief master sergeant, recenetly had the opportunity to meet and talk to the Aircraft Maintenance and Munitions Operations School graduation class 21-B recently.

Congratulations to all the aircraft maintenance, munitions, and logistics readiness leaders who will advise the U.S. Air Force to make sure we have combat-ready weapons systems around the clock!