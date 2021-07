The Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Load Crew of the 2nd Quarter competition is now history!

Tiger and Reaper Aircraft Maintenance Units went head-to-head for a spectacular Load Crew Competition challenge: loading two Hellfire missiles and one GBU onto an MQ-9, a great way to keep their skills polished for the future fight.

Judges considered a written test, uniform inspection, and overall load performance and safety before selecting the winning team which will be announced at a later date.