aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Featured

F-16 receives in-flight software update during recent flight test

by Aerotech News
Lt. Col Zachary 'Rooster' Probst taxis a F-16C Fighting Falcon from the 84th Test and Evaluation Squadron before a test near Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., June 14, 2021. (Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. John Raven)

For the first time, an F-16’s Electronic Warfare System received an in-flight software update as part of an Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS) demonstration during a recent test sortie at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

An F-16 updated its’ Mission Data File with information transmitted from hundreds of miles away using an existing Beyond Line of Sight F-16 satellite communication system.

The airborne F-16 Block 50C was able to receive an MDF update from the Hill Software Integration Lab, process it using custom developed Center Display Unit software, and load the new data into the ALQ-213 Countermeasures Signal Processor.

This technology was made possible using the F-16 System Program Office’s organic subject matter experts, the 309th Software Engineering Group, the 53rd Test Wing, and associated agencies.  This proof-of-concept test demonstrated the ability for a pilot to properly correlate a previously unknown electronic threat in near real-time.

“The ingenuity and skills of the Flight Test and Program Teams enabled a Viper to land with better capabilities than it took off with,” said Col Tim Bailey, F-16 System Program Manager, speaking about the successful test. “This techno-marvel was done with existing systems in much of the Viper fleet, with no hardware mod required. We’re not Tesla yet, but this is a significant first step!”

“We believe this is the first time a fighter aircraft has received a software update and gained new capability all while in flight,” added Lt Col Zachary “Rooster” Probst, a flight test pilot and commander of the 84th Test and Evaluation Squadron. “This is a big deal. There’s a tactical need to be able to rapidly update software, especially mission data files because that’s what ties into our ability to identify, find, and defend ourselves against enemy threat systems.”

What began as a bar napkin idea — real-time software updates to F-16s — is developing into a program that could one day field across the F-16 fleet.  The next step is to integrate high speed internet into the F-16 thereby allowing F-16 pilots access to data from a classified cloud. 

Ultimately the program’s goal is full ABMS integration into the F-16 aircraft, which will improve long-term relevance of the aircraft and greatly enhance capabilities to the warfighter. In addition, it will connect and integrate DOD, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Space Force capabilities.

“We are focused on capability development and proving things,” said Probst. “We are working on building the ‘highway’. Once we build the ‘highway’ the possibility of places to go are endless.”
 
 
 

DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE 

Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

More Stories

Red Flag Nellis: Red Force...
 By Aerotech News
DOD says face masks required...
 By C. Todd Lopez
Red Flag 21-3 to dominate...
 By Tech. Sgt. Robert Hicks
57th Wing commander speaks to...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit