34th WPS conducts Air Combat Maneuvering training

Senior Airman James DeLaura, 34th Weapons Squadron (WPS) special missions aviator, participates in Air Combat Maneuvering training (ACM), during the Advanced Instructor Course in an HH-60G Pave Hawk near Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 28, 2021. During the 34th WPS’ course, students receive an average of 400 hours of graduate-level academics and participate in demanding combat training missions.













An HH-60G Pave Hawk and a Russian built Mi-24D Hind participate in Air Combat Maneuvering training (ACM), during the 34th Weapons Squadron (WPS) Advanced Instructor Course near Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 28, 2021. ACM is meant to build 34th WPS students’ fundamental skills of survival and mutual support to accomplish their core mission of Combat Search and Rescue.













Staff Sgt. Ryan Gutierrez, 34th Weapons Squadron instructor special missions aviator, participates in Air Combat Maneuvering training (ACM), in an HH-60G Pave Hawk near Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 28, 2021. The goal of the Advanced Instructor Course is to train students to be tactical experts in their combat specialty while also learning the art of battle-space dominance.













Tech. Sgt. Derrick Schwenk, 34th Weapons Squadron advanced instructor special missions aviator, instructs aircrew during Air Combat Maneuvering training (ACM), in an HH-60G Pave Hawk near Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 28, 2021. The goal of the Advanced Instructor Course is to train students to be tactical experts in their combat specialty while also learning the art of battle-space dominance.









