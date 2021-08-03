Red Flag Nellis: Red Force Aggressors mount up

Capt. Scott Cromer, 64th Aggressor Squadron pilot, completes his preflight checklist with Senior Airman Patrick Ferraris, 926th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, prior to take-off for a Red Flag 21-3 training mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 27, 2021. During Red Flag-Nellis, participants are provided unparalleled strategic and tactical objectives throughout the exercise to create agile problem solvers for a stronger joint force.















Capt. Scott Cromer, 64th Aggressor Squadron pilot, climbs in an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Red Flag-Nellis 21-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 27, 2021. Pilots from the 64th AGRS play the role of ‘red team’ versus the ‘blue team’ to mimic adversaries tactics of aerial combat during Red Flags over the Nevada Test and Training Range, which is over 12,000 square miles of airspace and 2.9 million acres of land. Nellis is the last stop before warfighters meet adversaries on the battlefield.















Several F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron, are prepared for the daily missions during Red Flag 21-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 21, 2021. During RF 21-3, the 414th Combat Training Squadron works hand-in-hand with the 64th AGRS to create agile problem-solvers, who are capable of correct decision-making under incredible pressure from joint partners from the U.S. Air Force, Navy, Marines, Space Force, Air National Guard and U.S. Air Force Reserves.















Several F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron, are prepared for the daily missions during Red Flag 21-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 21, 2021. During RF 21-3, the 414th Combat Training Squadron works hand-in-hand with the 64th AGRS to create agile problem-solvers, who are capable of correct decision-making under incredible pressure from joint partners from the U.S. Air Force, Navy, Marines, Space Force, Air National Guard and U.S. Air Force Reserves.















Col. Cameron Dadgar, Nevada Test and Training Range commander, goes through the pre-flight inspections of an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron during Red Flag 21-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 21, 2021. There are typically three iterations of Red Flag annually, to include U.S. only and with Allies and Partners. The training occurs at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada on the Nevada Test and Training Range, the U.S. Air Force’s premier military training area with more than 12,000 square miles of airspace and 2.9 million acres of land.















Tech. Sgt. Steven Harvey, 926th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, waits to marshal out a F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron, during Red Flag 21-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 21, 2021. Aircraft maintenance Airmen stationed at Nellis are the most important component of readiness to help train, instruct and lead our Airmen and partners to win any fight.









DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB Email (required) * Select list(s) to subscribe to Example: Yes, I would like to receive emails from Desert Lightning News - Nellis/Creech AFB. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank. By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact