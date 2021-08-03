aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Featured

Red Flag Nellis: Red Force Aggressors mount up

by Aerotech News
(Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

Capt. Scott Cromer, 64th Aggressor Squadron pilot, completes his preflight checklist with Senior Airman Patrick Ferraris, 926th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, prior to take-off for a Red Flag 21-3 training mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 27, 2021. During Red Flag-Nellis, participants are provided unparalleled strategic and tactical objectives throughout the exercise to create agile problem solvers for a stronger joint force.
 
 
 
 
 
 

(Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

Capt. Scott Cromer, 64th Aggressor Squadron pilot, climbs in an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Red Flag-Nellis 21-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 27, 2021. Pilots from the 64th AGRS play the role of ‘red team’ versus the ‘blue team’ to mimic adversaries tactics of aerial combat during Red Flags over the Nevada Test and Training Range, which is over 12,000 square miles of airspace and 2.9 million acres of land. Nellis is the last stop before warfighters meet adversaries on the battlefield.
 
 
 
 
 
 
(Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

Several F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron, are prepared for the daily missions during Red Flag 21-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 21, 2021. During RF 21-3, the 414th Combat Training Squadron works hand-in-hand with the 64th AGRS to create agile problem-solvers, who are capable of correct decision-making under incredible pressure from joint partners from the U.S. Air Force, Navy, Marines, Space Force, Air National Guard and U.S. Air Force Reserves.
 
 
 
 
 
 
(Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

Several F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron, are prepared for the daily missions during Red Flag 21-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 21, 2021. During RF 21-3, the 414th Combat Training Squadron works hand-in-hand with the 64th AGRS to create agile problem-solvers, who are capable of correct decision-making under incredible pressure from joint partners from the U.S. Air Force, Navy, Marines, Space Force, Air National Guard and U.S. Air Force Reserves.
 
 
 
 
 
 
(Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

Col. Cameron Dadgar, Nevada Test and Training Range commander, goes through the pre-flight inspections of an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron during Red Flag 21-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 21, 2021. There are typically three iterations of Red Flag annually, to include U.S. only and with Allies and Partners. The training occurs at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada on the Nevada Test and Training Range, the U.S. Air Force’s premier military training area with more than 12,000 square miles of airspace and 2.9 million acres of land.
 
 
 
 
 
 
(Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

Tech. Sgt. Steven Harvey, 926th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, waits to marshal out a F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron, during Red Flag 21-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 21, 2021. Aircraft maintenance Airmen stationed at Nellis are the most important component of readiness to help train, instruct and lead our Airmen and partners to win any fight.
 
 
 

DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE 

Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

More Stories

F-16 receives in-flight software update...
 By Aerotech News
DOD says face masks required...
 By C. Todd Lopez
Red Flag 21-3 to dominate...
 By Tech. Sgt. Robert Hicks
57th Wing commander speaks to...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit