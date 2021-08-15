VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System launches improved website

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is launching a new public-facing website Aug.11 that will give veterans, families, caregivers and all other visitors better service and an easier online experience.

The new website will replace the current website which, like that of most VA medical centers, dated from almost a decade ago.

Veterans, families and caregivers have expressed that VA Medical Center websites are confusing to navigate, contain outdated or missing information, and do not match their VA health care journey. VASNHS listened, and in conjunction with VA facilities around the nation, has made changes.

To better meet the needs of our website visitors, VASNHS has built an all-new website template for medical centers and other facilities. Veteran feedback was used to develop a site that provides everything that Veterans, families and caregivers need to prepare for a visit, get care, and connect with the Veteran’s VA health care team:

• Directions to main medical centers and associated clinics

• Phone numbers

• Parking and transportation information

• Hospital and clinic hours

• Patient registration

• Making appointments and refilling prescriptions

Site visitors will find a new complete list of VA health services, social programs, and care coordinators, including:

• Primary and specialty care

• Mental health care

• Caregiver support and care coordinators for LGBT Veterans, women Veterans, returning service members and more

Around half of our VAMC website traffic is on mobile devices. VASNHS has built a mobile-first user experience that gets visitors to all content and tools in just one or two clicks, including:

• Online scheduling, prescription refills and access to medical records

• A new list of health services that uses patient-friendly names and descriptions

• New social and health program pages that make it easier to connect Veterans and their caregivers with care coordinators to help them with their health care journey

The new site has increased speed and mobile features that allow users to call VA or get driving directions with a single click. No special action is needed to visit VASNHS’s new website. When the change goes into effect, visitors will automatically be redirected to the new site when visiting www.lasvegas.va.gov.







