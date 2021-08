It’s back to school season across the country, and the Hunters of the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., handed out donated school supplies Aug. 13, 2021.

The drive through event at the Wing Headquarters, allowed parents and guardians to collect school supplies without having to get out of their vehicles.

There were two shifts – one in the morning and one in the afternoon. The event was open to all Creech Airmen!