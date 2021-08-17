926th Wing airmen get into football spirit with Raiders training camp

The NFL football pre-season has already started, and members of the 926th Wing from Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., are all in!

On Aug. 10, Airmen had took the opportunity to take part in the USAA/Raiders Salute to Service Training Camp.

The event gave Airmen from Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases the opportunity to participate in a “training camp” involving multiple drills, including the 40-yard dash, three-cone shuttle, vertical jump, receiving gauntlet and quarterback arm challenge.

In their first pre-season game, the Las Vegas Raiders hosted the Seattle Seahawks, winning the game 20-7.

In the coming weeks, the Raiders will travel to Los Angeles Aug. 21 to take on the Rams; and San Francisco on Aug. 29 to take on the San Francisco 49ers.

Regular season play starts Sept. 19, when the Raiders travel to Pennsylvania to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.