Beginning Monday, commissary shoppers at Nellis can order online, pickup curbside

by Aerotech News
Commissary Click2Go shopping will be available to shoppers at the Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., commissary beginning Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.

The service allows customers to use a computer or mobile device to make their orders online where they select from commissary products based on the store’s stock assortment. After products are selected, the shopper selects a pickup time and pays for their order. At their appointed time, customers park in designated parking spaces where commissary workers bring their groceries.

The Defense Commissary Agency announced June 1 that the online ordering/curbside pickup service would be rolled out to all stateside commissaries by year end, and DeCA is well on its way to meeting that goal.

“Commissary CLICK2GO builds on the vital benefit we deliver exclusively for our military community and their families – we deliver the savings and now we’ve made it easier and more convenient,” said Bill Moore, DeCA’s director and CEO. “Now patrons near and far can plan, order and pay for their purchases on-line and simply swing by the store to get them at an appointed time.

As part of the rollout, commissary officials have also said that they will waive the $4.95 service fee that is typically applied to each order.

New features recently incorporated into CLICK2GO include:
* Improved navigation and search functions to help customers plan healthy meals and take care of their family’s needs
* Enhanced product information
* Robust recipe features
* Featured sales and promotions
* Upgraded mobile-friendly experience, to include seeing order history for ease in re-ordering desired products
* Online payment

“We’re out to establish a strong eCommerce presence in keeping with DeCA’s strategic goals to make the commissary benefit accessible to as many patrons as possible,” Moore said.

Information on how the service works and the rollout status is found on commissaries.com with dedicated sections such as “How Commissary CLICK2GO Works.” First-time customers need to create an account.
 
 
 

