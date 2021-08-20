Traveling to Nellis? Be aware, main gate closing for construction, alternatives available

The Main Gate at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., will be closed from Aug. 23 until Sept. 11, 2021. The gate will be closed for construction work.

Alternate gates to use during the closure are:

• Simons Gate (near the gym): Open 24/7

• Beale Gate: Open Monday-Friday 5:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

• Area II Gate: Open Monday-Friday 5:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Speedway Boulevard will be open 6 a.m.-10 a.m., Monday-Friday beginning Aug. 23 to allow personnel one-way access from I-15 to Las Vegas Boulevard to enter the base through the Area II Gate across from the Speedway.

The Visitor Control Center will remain open, 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

Base leadership apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.











