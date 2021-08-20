aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Featured

Traveling to Nellis? Be aware, main gate closing for construction, alternatives available

by Aerotech News
(Courtesy photo)

The Main Gate at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., will be closed from Aug. 23 until Sept. 11, 2021. The gate will be closed for construction work.

Alternate gates to use during the closure are:

• Simons Gate (near the gym): Open 24/7
• Beale Gate: Open Monday-Friday 5:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
• Area II Gate: Open Monday-Friday 5:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Speedway Boulevard will be open 6 a.m.-10 a.m., Monday-Friday beginning Aug. 23 to allow personnel one-way access from I-15 to Las Vegas Boulevard to enter the base through the Area II Gate across from the Speedway.

The Visitor Control Center will remain open, 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

Base leadership apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.
 

 
 
 

DON'T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE 

Get the latest news from Desert Lightning News at Nellis & Creech AFB

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Aerotech News and Review, 220 E. Ave. K-4, Lancaster, CA, 93535, http://www.aerotechnews.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

More Stories

Red Flag 21-3 integrates space...
 By Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes
Beginning Monday, commissary shoppers at...
 By Aerotech News
926th Wing airmen get into...
 By Aerotech News
Hunters give out free school...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit