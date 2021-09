Members of the 58th Rescue Squadron, 66th Rescue Squadron, and the 855th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, recently returned from their deployment to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Allies Refuge.

The three squadrons are all based at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., and are part of the 563rd Rescue Group, based at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz.

“We’re glad to have you home, and thank you for your service.”