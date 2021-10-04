Base commander declares Oct. 3-9 as Fire Prevention Week

Col. Todd Dyer, 99th Air Base Wing commander, has signed a proclamation declaring Oct. 3-9, 2021, as Fire Prevention Week.

Through his proclamation, he urges everyone to “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety” and support the many public safety activities and efforts of the 99th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Fire and Emergency Services.

The week kicked off with a parade and open house at Fire Station 4 near housing on Oct. 2. Throughout the week, a fire truck will be on display at the Youth Center and CDCs with additional displays at the BX.