Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – November 5, 2021

Hello everyone, and welcome to the November 5th issue of Nellis AFB / Creech AFB Desert Lightning News! Our editorial focus this week is Veterans Day, coming up on Thurs., Nov. 11. Veterans Day 2021 carries special significance, as it also marks the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, at Arlington National Cemetery in our nation’s capital. In these challenging times, America remains a symbol of freedom and opportunity throughout the world. Let’s take advantage of Veterans Day as an opportunity to express gratitude and give thanks, as we move into the fall and winter holiday season. We have holiday coverage and much more news for you, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News — just click on the link below for your digital copy of DLN, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

— Orange, Emerald, and Black Flag combine to enhance large-scale test: page 3

— Iron sharpens iron; 99th SFS defenders graduate from LVPD academy: page 4

— Tomb of the Unknown Soldier marks centennial anniversary: pages 6 – 9

— Veterans Day deals and discounts: page 10

