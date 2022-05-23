Military leaders participate in the 2022 Nellis tribal meeting on the Nevada Test and Training Range on May 13, 2022. Nellis and the NTTR are committed to securing the tribes’ participation in field work and supporting the Air Force mission.

Native American Tribe representatives and military leaders gather during the 2022 tribal meeting on the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nevada, May 13, 2022. The land utilized by the Department of Defense belonged to the Native Americans long before Nellis was established.

Co.l Todd Dyer, 99th Air Base Wing commander, inspects a historical Native American site during the Nellis tribal meeting and the Nevada Test and Training Range, May 13, 2022. Many sites remain sacred and are historic to the descendants of the tribes who inhabited the area.

Native American leaders, Military leaders, archeologists and biologists overlook a historic native American site on the Nevada Test and Training Range, May 13, 2022. Nellis AFB initiated its Native American Program more than 25 years ago to increase the understanding between base leadership and culturally affiliated tribes. Within Nevada and the surrounding states of California, Utah and Arizona, many tribes maintain strong cultural ties to the NTTR, a 2.9 million-acre area used for Department of Defense training and research.

A historic Native American inscription remains at a Native American site on the Nevada Test and Training Range, May 13, 2022. The land used by the Department of Defense belonged to Native Americans long before Nellis was established. Many sites within the NTTR are well-preserved and remain sacred to members of those tribes that once inhabited the area.

Native American leaders, military leaders, archeologists and biologists descend into a historic native American site on the Nevada Test and Training Range, May 13, 2022. The Nellis tribal meeting was developed to preserve those areas and facilitate positive relations between the U.S. government and Native American community.

Native American Tribe representatives and military leaders gather during the 2022 tribal meeting on the Nevada Test and Training Range, Nevada, May 13, 2022. These ongoing interactions are one of the many ways the Air Force and Native American Tribes further the preservation of cultural and historical sites while sustaining a delicate balance between the natural and cultural resources and military operations.

