Air Force

91st ATKS gains new commander

by dwgsean

Air Force photographs

In a change of command ceremony June 8, 2023, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Col. Arthur Thompson, 726th Operations Group commander, passed the guidon to Lt. Col. Nathan McLean, the incoming 91st Attack Squadron commander.
Outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Peter Fukushima, will be attending Air War College.

