In a change of command ceremony June 8, 2023, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Col. Arthur Thompson, 726th Operations Group commander, passed the guidon to Lt. Col. Nathan McLean, the incoming 91st Attack Squadron commander.
Outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Peter Fukushima, will be attending Air War College.
91st ATKS gains new commander
