Aerotech News & Review


Local

March 1, 2019
 

Community college partnership helps land aerospace jobs for hundreds of students

Ed Coghlan
California Economic Summit
Northrop Grumman photograph

Technicians at the Northrop Grumman Palmdale facility.

For much of the past two decades, a remarkable partnership between Antelope Valley College and aerospace manufacturer Northrop Grumman has been a blueprint for what a productive community college-employer relationship looks like.

And the result has been the placement of thousands of students into jobs at the manufacturer’s facility in Palmdale. This program also was one of the winning entries in the first annual Partnership for Industry and Education awards run by the California Economic Summit in 2017.

How has it worked this well for this long?

One constant during that time has been Dr. Maria Clinton, professor of aeronautical sciences and technologies at AVC.

“The key to the success of our relationship has been direct communication between the company and the college,” said Clinton. “We meet once a month and sometimes more frequently, if it’s needed.”

“The relationship is solid. If we find that’s something’s not working, we fix it.”

And it’s not just the company that Clinton keeps in the loop. She meets with all faculty members at least two times every semester. There are three full-time CTE faculty members and 20 adjunct instructors, many of whom work for Northrop Grumman.

Talk with company leaders and they tell you that Clinton is a big reason for the program’s success.

“Maria knows how to get things done in a timely and efficient manner. The nature of our work is that change is a constant and her ability to adjust and adapt keeps the curriculum relevant and the students ready for employment when they finish the program,” said Mike Watson, manager for Northrop Grumman’s Employee Development Global Operations.

For Clinton’s peers at other community colleges, how to nimbly respond to rapid change is also a constant. 

“The course objectives are encompassing and when the company needs to make a change, we make sure the Course Outline of Record is changed,” said Clinton.

Sometimes what the company must provide resources—like tooling—in order to make sure the classes have the necessary materials. It’s the active communication and resulting action that makes this relationship work.

This is done through participation by Northrop Grumman on AVC advisory boards and foundation boards, as well as AVC’s participation in working level meetings at Northrop Grumman.

“We never forget that we are here to help the students get a job,” Clinton said. “It’s what drives us.”

And it’s working.

When a student completes the certificate of aircraft fabrication and assembly technician, he or she will have acquired knowledge of aerodynamics, use of basic hand and power tools, safe work aircraft fabrication & assembly technician practices, industry standards, blueprint interpretation, aircraft fabrication techniques and use of composite materials. They also learn ethical responsibilities of aircraft technicians and aircraft production organization.

Historically, the college has had a 94 percent placement rate of its students–and last November 155 students were hired by the company. And those students–like the population at all of California’s 115 community colleges–can range in age from young people right out of high school to mid-career people who are looking to upgrade their work skills or are looking for a new challenge.

While most are placed at Northrop Grumman, the students are also qualified for jobs with Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Scaled Composites, LLC, General Atomics, as well as general aviation firms, aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines.

While some at other community colleges may wonder how to duplicate the success of the AVC/Northrop Grumman relationship, Clinton thinks the prescription is simple.

“We have a great administration at the college and a willing and motivated partner in Northrop Grumman,” she noted. “Finding a champion at the employer and establishing trust is paramount. After that it’s paying attention to details.”

Good advice.

Editor’s note: This article is reprinted with permission from the California Economic Summit website and first appeared on the site on Feb. 20, 2019 (http://caeconomy.org/reporting/entry/community-college-partnership-helps-land-aerospace-jobs-for-hundreds-of-stu).



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

Click on the link above to read the Feb. 15 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • Op-Ed: Assemblyman Lackey’s continued push for a California Institute for Aerospace – page 2
  • Virgin Galactic pilots awarded astronaut wings – page 3
  • The Golden Era of Flight Test: A tribute to NASA test pilot John A. Manke, Sr. – page 5
  • Weapons loading at EAFB: Teichert and Jones lend some muscle – page 6
  • High Desert Hangar Stories – Tony LeVier and “The Wall” – page 8
  • Local hero honored: Saluting WWII vet Charles Rader – page 10
 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – March 1, 2019

News Frustrated lawmakers press Pentagon for plan to fund border wall – Lawmakers on Feb. 27 grilled Pentagon officials about the president’s plans to repurpose military construction dollars for his controversial southern border wall by use of his national emergency declaration.   India and Pakistan: Kashmir fighting sees Indian aircraft downed – Pakistan says it...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – March 1, 2019

U.S. general says no military threat on southern border The top U.S. general for homeland defense says there is no military threat coming from the southern border with Mexico, but his focus in on “very real” threats from China and Russia. Air Force Gen. Terrence O’Shaughnessy, commander, U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local

High Desert Hangar Stories: The Control Tower — Can history be preserved?

Courtesy photograph The Control tower at War Eagle Field, the heart of air operations at the historic field. Many of you know of my respect and dedication to sharing and preserving the history of Lancaster’s World War II trai...
 
Full Story »

 