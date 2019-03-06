Headlines – March 6, 2019

News

Top U.S. general in Europe: Don’t give Turkey F-35 if they buy Russian system –

The top uniformed officer in NATO and the head of American forces in Europe said March 5 that if Turkey goes through with its decision to buy a Russian air defense system, he would recommend the Pentagon refuse to give Ankara its planned purchase of the F-35 joint strike fighter.



A plan to end Afghanistan War: Declare victory, give $2,500 bonuses to vets –

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul is proposing giving all Iraq and Afghanistan veterans a one-time $2,500 payout and declaring victory in Afghanistan in what he is billing a cost-saving move for America.



North Korea rebuilds part of missile site as Bolton warns of more sanctions –

North Korea has restored part of a rocket test site it began to dismantle after pledging to do so in a first summit with U.S. President Donald Trump last year, while Trump’s national security advisor warned that new sanctions could be introduced if Pyongyang did not scrap its nuclear weapons program.





Business

DARPA inks a contract for hypersonic weapon research –

Raytheon has inked a contract with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to work on its hypersonic tactical boost glide weapon.



Fincantieri CEO fends off another leadership challenge as results soar –

In the slippery world of Italian state-controlled industries, politically appointed managers come and go as fast as the governments that appoint them.



Lockheed awarded $945.9 million for Saudi THAAD missile system –

Lockheed Martin was awarded a $945.9 million contract in the first down payment for a $15 billion buy of missile defense system by Saudi Arabia.





Defense

Trump ‘100 percent’ on board with keeping some troops in Syria –

President Trump told lawmakers this week he’s “100 percent” on board with keeping some U.S. troops in Syria, less than three months after announcing a complete withdrawal.



EUCOM commander requests 2 more Navy destroyers, extra ground troops for Europe –

The top U.S. officer in Europe told lawmakers March 5 he has insufficient military firepower on the Continent and wants two more Navy warships under his command along with more ground forces to counter Russia.



Philippine official, fearing war with China, seeks review of U.S. treaty –

The Philippines’ top defense official said March 5 that the government should review a decades-old treaty with the United States, its longtime ally, to avoid provoking a potential armed conflict with China in the disputed South China Sea.



U.S. B-52 flies over disputed islands in the South China Sea –

The U.S. has flown a B-52 bomber mission near disputed islands in the South China Sea, according to U.S. Pacific Air Forces.



U.S. considering new lethal aid to Ukraine to deter Russia –

New maritime weaponry would help prevent another Kerch Strait crisis, says Army Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti.



Former service secretaries accuse Pentagon of deceiving Congress on Trump’s transgender ban –

Three former Defense Department leaders are accusing Pentagon officials of misleading lawmakers on President Trump’s ban on transgender service members.



Here are units now deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border –

U.S. Northern Command on March 5 identified the military units now deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border.



HHS asks Pentagon for space to hold 5,000 illegal immigrant children –

The Health and Human Services Department has asked the Pentagon for space to house up to 5,000 illegal immigrant children this year, officials tell The Washington Times, as the administration continues to grapple with the border crisis.



This unit will be first to get Army’s newest helmet, body armor kit –

The Army has completed a major overhaul of its body armor, helmet and protective gear in recent years and will field the first batches of that gear beginning with the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division this month.



Report: U.S. Navy carriers need new lethal unmanned aircraft, new fighter to stay relevant –

To keep U.S. carriers relevant into the 21st century, the Navy needs to restart development of a lethal unmanned aircraft to fly from carrier decks, according to a new study on the future of the carrier air wing.



TRANSCOM working to defer KC-135 retirement as delays with KC-46 continue –

U.S. Transportation Command is making preparations to push back the retirement of some KC-135 tankers due to delays in receiving the Air Force’s newest aerial refueling plane, the KC-46, the head of the command said March 5.



New Mexico sues U.S. Air Force over groundwater contamination –

New Mexico on March 5 sued the U.S. Air Force over groundwater contamination at two bases, saying the federal government has a responsibility to clean up plumes of toxic chemicals left behind by past military firefighting activities.



In potential Osprey fix, U.S. Marine Corps finds it may have misplaced blame in 2015 crash –

In December 2015 an MV-22B Osprey that was attempting to land on the amphibious transport dock ship New Orleans lost lift in the final moments of flight, resulting in the aircraft hanging off the edge of the ship and a Class A mishap.



Service of U.S. Marine Corps’ Prowler comes to a close with deactivation of last squadron –

The last Marine EA-6B Prowler squadron will be deactivated in a ceremony March 8, marking the end of the aircraft’s service, the Marine Corps announced.



Army to kick off virtual reality pilot training program in April –

The U.S. Army will kick off in April a program to test just how effective virtual reality and simulation may be in training students to fly helicopters, with hopes the results could offer a strategy to improve its curriculum and get more would-be pilots in the air faster.





Veterans

Remains of ensign killed at Pearl Harbor identified –

Pentagon officials say the remains of an American sailor from upstate New York who was killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor have been identified.



Remains of WWII Marine killed on Betio to be buried in Oklahoma hometown –

A Marine who went missing during a World War II battle on a remote Pacific island will be buried next month in his Oklahoma hometown after his remains were identified last year.



House VA committee launches investigation of bots using fake news to target veterans, service members –

The House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs launched an investigation March 5 into “anonymous internet actors” impersonating congressionally chartered veterans service organizations in an effort to scam veterans and service members.