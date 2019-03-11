Aerotech News & Review


News

March 11, 2019
 

News Briefs – March 11, 2019

Russian fighter escorts U.S. intelligence plane over Baltic

The Russian military says it scrambled a fighter jet to escort a U.S. intelligence plane over the Baltic Sea.
The Defense Ministry did not say when the incident happened as it released a video shot from the Su-27 fighter’s cockpit as it was approaching the U.S. RC-135 aircraft. It added March 7 that the fighter returned to its base after the U.S. plane flew away.
Russia has repeatedly said that the U.S. and its NATO allies have increased the number of intelligence missions alongside Russia’s borders in recent years, describing them as part of the alliance’s buildup that threatens Russia’s security.
The U.S. and NATO have frequently complained that Russian fighters escorting their warplanes perform dangerous maneuvers, the claims Moscow has rejected. AP
 

U.S. military official says diplomatic ‘quad’ is ongoing

An American military official says that the U.S., Australia, India and Japan continue to have regular diplomatic meetings to “coordinate our respective visions of and efforts in the Indo-Pacific region.”
Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col Dave Eastburn made the comments late March 8 in Washington to clarify that the U.S.-backed diplomatic grouping often referred to as the quad would continue.
They came after Adm. Phil Davidson, head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, suggested in Singapore on Thursday that a loose security grouping of the four countries could be shelved for now.
Eastburn said Davidson “was referring to a formal, regular meeting of military leaders from the four countries” and not other regular diplomatic consultations. He said such diplomatic meetings have been held three times since November 2017 and would continue.
The U.S. and the other three countries had come together to provide humanitarian assistance after the Indian Ocean tsunami in 2004. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe then suggested they form the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, which met three years later.
The meetings stopped for a decade but were restarted in 2017. AP
 

S. Korea, U.S. sign deal on Seoul paying more for U.S. military

South Korea and the United States have signed a deal that would increase Seoul’s financial contribution for the deployment of U.S. troops in the Asian country.
After rounds of failed negotiations, chief delegates from the two countries last month agreed on Seoul paying about 1.04 trillion won ($924 million) in 2019 for the U.S. military presence, up from about $830 million last year.
President Donald Trump earlier pressured Seoul to increase its share, triggering worries in South Korea that he might withdraw some of the 28,500 U.S. troops here if Seoul refused to accept his demand.
South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and U.S. Ambassador Harry Harris signed the new cost-sharing deal March 8.
The deal requires parliamentary approval in South Korea. AP



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

Click on the link above to read the March 1 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • AV College/ Northrop Grumman partnership creates jobs: page 2
  • Construction underway on new Flight Test Museum at Edwards: page 4
  • Vets4Veterans opens Pecos Transitional House in Lancaster: page 6
  • Art heals wounds of war at AV College: page 10
  • High Desert Hangar Stories – A call to preserve War Eagle Field Tower: page 13
 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – March 11, 2019

News New defense budget request: $9 billion in emergency funds, cuts for Europe – The Pentagon’s fiscal year 2020 budget request will include $545 billion in base defense spending, $164 billion in overseas contingency operations funding, and $9 billion in “emergency funding” that could be used to cover funding gaps in military construction that result...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense

SECAF announces resignation

Air Force photograph by Wayne A. Clark Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington, D.C., Dec 6, 2017. Upon a favorable final vote by the regents, Secretary of the Air...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense

MQ-1B, MQ-9 flight hours hit 4 million

Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Cory D. Payne An MQ- Reaper remotely piloted aircraft performs aerial maneuvers over Creech Air Force Base, Nev., June 25, 2015. The MQ-9 Reaper is an armed, multi-mission, medium-altitude,...
 
Full Story »

 