Aerotech News & Review


Defense

March 22, 2019
 

Navy awards contract for multi-year procurement of F/A-18 E/F Super Hornets

The U.S. Navy has awarded Boeing a contract for the procurement of 78 F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet aircraft; a multi-year procurement of 72 between fiscal years 2019-2021, and six from fiscal year 2018.

Navy officials estimate this multi-year model saves a minimum of $395 million on this contract valued at approximately $4 billion.

“This multi-year purchase is a great illustration of employing team effort to drive out cost and maximize efficiency in government procurement,” said Rear Adm. Shane Gahagan, Program Executive Officer for Tactical Aircraft Programs. “This acquisition strategy secures cost savings to the Navy, and the contract provisions limit Navy liability while incentivizing the cost to the contractor.”

“The program office was able to achieve significant savings while equipping our warfighters with the best capability on an accelerated timeline,” Gahagan said. “This is how we keep pace with our adversaries.”

There will also be opportunities in fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021 to procure six more aircraft at the same reduced prices as those in MYP, via a variation in quantity.

The Fixed Price Incentive (Firm Target) (FPIF) contract limits the Navy’s liability and incentivizes the cost of production for industry. Under this contract, the Navy and its industry partners have agreed to share any monetary overrun or underrun once the production is completed.

Boeing’s F/A-18E/F Block III Super Hornet is the next step in the aircraft’s evolution. Equipped with an advanced cockpit system, advanced network infrastructure, reduced radar cross-section, conformal fuel tanks, and a 10,000-flight hour life span. It is the most lethal, interoperable, and sustainable Super Hornet model to date.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

Click on the link above to read the March 15 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • First-ever supersonic shockwave photos, in support of X-59: pages 1 and 4
  • Northrop Grumman Palmdale facility awarded Quality Plant of the Year: page 3
  • USAF TPS grad flies second mission to the International Space Station: page 5
  • Edward’s Combined Test Force conducts first autonomous flight test: page 7
  • North Base runway open for business: page 8
  • High Desert Hangar Stories – P-38 pilot Mack Fluty: page 9
  • Golden Age of Flight Test – Johnny Armstrong: page 13
 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – March 22, 2019

News A government watchdog is investigating Trump’s defense secretary. Here’s why – The Department of Defense Inspector General announced March 20 it had initiated an investigation into Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan over reports that he has disparaged competing defense companies to the potential benefit of his former firm, Boeing.     Business America’s fighter...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – March 22, 2019

Europe, Canada to do own reviews of Boeing flight system The decision by Europe and Canada to break with U.S. air-safety regulators is likely to delay the resumption of flights by the Boeing 737 Max after two deadly crashes. The Europeans and Canadians vow to conduct their own reviews of Boeing’s changes to a key...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense

Lockheed Martin delivers first HC-130J Combat King II to NY Air National Guard

Lockheed Martin photograph by Todd R. McQueen The first HC-130J Commando II assigned to the N.Y. Air National Guard’s 106th Rescue Wing departs Lockheed Martin’s facility in Marietta, Ga., where all C-130s are built. Lockhe...
 
Full Story »

 