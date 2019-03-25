News Briefs – March 25, 2019

Top U.S. general to meet with Google on China security worries

The top U.S. military officer plans to meet with Google representatives next week amid growing concerns that American companies doing business in China are helping its military gain ground on the U.S.

Gen. Joseph Dunford says efforts like Google’s artificial intelligence venture in China allow the Chinese military to access and take advantage of U.S.-developed technology.

He told an audience at the Atlantic Council March 21 that it’s not in America’s national security interest for U.S. companies to help the Chinese military make technological advances.

Last week acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan expressed similar concerns and noted that Google is stepping away from some Pentagon contracts.

Google has said it would not renew a defense contract involving the use of artificial intelligence to analyze drone video. AP



Marines cut training to fund hurricane costs, border mission

The U.S. Marine commandant is warning that some unexpected costs, including from major hurricane damage and unplanned deployments to the U.S.-Mexico border, are forcing him to cancel training exercises and will degrade combat readiness.

Gen. Robert Neller says in a memo that the Marines have pulled out of three military exercises and cut equipment maintenance. He says Marine participation in more than a dozen other exercises will also be canceled or reduced and other cuts will be needed if the service doesn’t get budget help.

About $3.5 billion in damage was done to Camp Lejeune in North Carolina and surrounding facilities by Hurricanes Florence and Michael. The Marine Corps says those are the most significant costs forcing the training cuts. Marines have also been used for the border mission. AP



U.S. testing new rapid-deployment strategy in Europe

More than 300 soldiers have arrived in Germany from their base in Texas in the first test of a new American strategy to rapidly deploy U.S.-based troops to Europe to bolster the NATO deterrent against possible Russian aggression.

The soldiers, from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team of the 1st Armored Division, based in Fort Bliss, were the final group of 1,500 to arrive last week in Berlin via charter aircraft, and are on their way to Poland for maneuvers with local forces.

They arrived at Berlin’s Tegel airport March 21, having only been given orders to move out about a week ago. The Abrams tanks, Bradley Fighting Vehicles and other equipment they will be using is being brought in from a pre-positioned location in the Netherlands. AP