Headlines – April 10, 2019

News

Shanahan predicts expanded role at border for Pentagon –

The military isn’t leaving the border anytime soon, the acting secretary expects.





Business

With the U.S. Navy’s top shipbuilding priority on deck, red flags fly –

On Capitol Hill for a breakfast talk in 2015, the chief of naval operations’ director of undersea warfare could not have been clearer.



Air Force improves new inspection plan for KC-46s, paving the way for deliveries to restart –

The next KC-46 deliveries could occur as early as next week.



Taiwan’s plan to buy 66 F-16 Viper fighter jets from U.S. still on track, defense ministry says –

Taiwan said on April 6 that its plan to buy 66 F-16V fighter jets from the United States remains on course despite reports that Washington has put the sale on hold pending its trade negotiations with Beijing.



Australia to buy weapons, decoys for F-35As and Super Hornets for use in ‘densely contested’ environments –

Australia will acquire a range of weapons and countermeasures costing AUD110 million (U.S. $78 million) for use in “densely contested” environments by its Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters and Boeing F/A-18F Super Hornet multirole fighters, Defence Minister Christopher Pyne disclosed on April 6.



India Supreme Court to hear Dassault jet deal in setback for Modi –

India’s Supreme Court said on April 10 it will hear a request for an investigation into a $8.7 billion fighter jet deal with France’s Dassault Aviation, in a setback for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.



Turkey’s Erdogan says Russian S-400s delivery may be brought forward: Sabah –

President Tayyip Erdogan said the delivery of Russian S-400 missile defense systems may be brought forward from July, the Sabah newspaper reported on April 10, sticking to a purchase which has put Turkey at odds with NATO ally the United States.



Lockheed helicopter funding shift reduced by skeptical lawmaker –

The chairman of the House Armed Services Committee turned down a Navy request for $158 million to correct flaws with Lockheed Martin’s new King Stallion helicopter, agreeing to shift only half that amount from other programs.





Defense

U.S. sends warship carrying fighter jets to disputed sea in signal to China –

The U.S. sent a fighter-jet-carrying warship to join drills near the disputed Scarborough Shoal for the first time, sending a pointed message to China as tensions simmer over territorial claims in the region.



Is military aviation getting any safer? New mishap data shows mixed results –

Last spring Military Times reported that the Navy, Marine Corps, Army and Air Force’s aircraft were in deep trouble. Manned aviation accidents had spiked almost 40 percent over the past five years, killing 133 service members since 2013.



Here’s President Trump’s pick for the next Army vice chief –

The top choice for the next Army vice chief of staff is Lt. Gen. Joseph Martin, currently the director of the Army staff, according to a nomination from the president sent to the Senate Armed Services Committee on April 8.



A unit will soon deploy with the newest night vision devices that can take troops from ‘marksman to expert’ –

An armored brigade combat team headed to South Korea later this year will take with them the Army’s most advanced night vision optic, a binocular device that includes thermal imaging and connects to the soldier’s weapon with a camera and sight picture that feeds into the goggle display.





Veterans

Two Georgia veterans died by suicide at VA hospitals this past weekend –

Two veterans in Georgia took their own lives this past weekend, in separate incidents, each in front of a Veterans Affairs facility.