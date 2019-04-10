Aerotech News & Review


News

April 10, 2019
 

News Briefs – April 10, 2019

Soldiers from 101st Airborne deploying to Ukraine this month

Dozens of soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division are deploying to Ukraine this month for a scheduled nine month tour.
Fort Campbell, Ky., said more than 150 soldiers assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team “Strike” will advise the Ukrainian Armed Forces with development of a combat training center.
The soldiers will replace the Tennessee National Guard’s 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, which arrived in Ukraine last summer.
Development of the training center has been continuing since 2015. Ukraine is expected to assume full training responsibility sometime in 2020.
The soldiers will conduct a colors casing ceremony April 12 at Fort Campbell. The casing of the colors is an Army tradition that represents movement of the brigade to a new location. AP
 

Russia’s Putin hosts Turkey’s Erdogan to discuss Syria, ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 8 hosted his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for talks expected to focus on the situation in Syria and their nations’ booming economic ties.
Greeting Erdogan at the start of their talks in the Kremlin, Putin said they will discuss the completion of a pipeline that will carry Russian gas to Turkey, the planned construction of a major electric plant and other economic projects.
Russia and Turkey have closely coordinated moves on Syria, where they struck a deal in September to create a security zone in the northern province of Idlib. The agreement averted the Syrian army offensive that sparked fears of a humanitarian catastrophe.
Russia and Iran have thrown their support behind Syrian President Bashar Assad, while Turkey has backed his foes during the eight-year war. Despite that, the three countries have teamed up to broker a peace deal for Syria, united by their shared desire to undercut U.S. clout in the region.
Russia and Turkey have opposed the U.S. military presence in Syria and welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of a planned pullout of American troops.
In his remarks at the start of the meeting, Putin also referred to the arms trade as a key area of cooperation.
Turkey has struck a deal to buy Russia’s S-400 air defense missile, the first such contract for a NATO member, and ignored U.S. demands to abandon the agreement.
Erdogan said April 5 that deliveries of the S-400s will begin in July. He noted that Washington had offered Ankara the U.S.-made Patriot air defense system, but that the U.S. offer is not as favorable as Russia’s.
The U.S. and other NATO allies have said the S-400s aren’t compatible with the alliance’s weapons systems. Washington has voiced concern that their use by Turkey could compromise security of the state-of-the art U.S. F-35 fighter jets Turkey stands to receive.
Last week, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence warned Turkey that it was risking its NATO membership and its participation in the F-35 program by failing to cancel the missile contract with Russia. AP



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

Click on the link above to read the April 5 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • AV College salutes women veterans during Women’s History Month: page 3
  • Scaled Composites’ Ben Diachun named new president of OPENER: page 4
  • Homes4Families – a new partner in AV’s veteran service community: pages 6 & 7
  • Renowned aviation artist completes latest work Edwards:  page 8
  • High Desert Hangar Stories – P-38 pilot Mack Fluty, Part 2: page 10
 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – April 10, 2019

News Shanahan predicts expanded role at border for Pentagon – The military isn’t leaving the border anytime soon, the acting secretary expects.     Business With the U.S. Navy’s top shipbuilding priority on deck, red flags fly – On Capitol Hill for a breakfast talk in 2015, the chief of naval operations’ director of undersea...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense

Acquisition reform requires culture shift, officials say

Army photograph by Pat Molnar Congress recently provided the Army with more acquisition flexibility to support an accelerated fielding process. The Army can now leverage a middle-tier acquisition authority under Section 804 of ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

Japanese air force stealth fighter jet crashes in Pacific

Lockheed Martin photograph Kenji Wakamiya, Japan’s State Minister of Defense spoke at the roll out of Japan’s first F-35 in Fort Worth, Texas, Sept. 23, 2016. A Japanese air force F-35 stealth fighter crashed in the Pac...
 
Full Story »

 