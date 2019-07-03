Aerotech News Digital Edition – July 5, 2019

Aerotech News and Review – Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA – July 5, 2019

Click on the thumbnail below to view this week’s digital edition.

Welcome to the July 5th issue of Aerotech News and Review! Aerospace Valley fan-atics: Do you LOVE this cover photo as much as we do?? We paid a visit to Blackbird Airpark, to get an inside look at how some of our area youngsters are spending their summer. The fantastic Junior Test Pilot day camp program, sponsored by the Flight Test Historical Foundation, is underway once again in Palmdale. So great to see our future aircraft mechanics and engineers taking advantage of the aviation history resources we have available in our own backyard. (How about an excursion to Joe Davies Heritage Airpark this holiday weekend – now that’s an idea!) Click on the link below to read more about this great program in this week’s edition of Aerotech News.

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/skba/

Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue:

Vets4Veterans’ Hilzendeger honored as Veteran of the Year: page 2

Stratolaunch pilot Evan Thomas talks first flight: page 4

High Desert Hangar Stories – The Stratosphere for the people, Part 2: page 6

Finding your life after finishing your service: page 8

All this and much more in this week’s edition of Aerotech News and Review! Pick up a copy of the paper at our usual distribution points throughout the Antelope Valley, including Edwards AFB and Tehachapi, and “Like” our Facebook page for daily news updates and access to our website, story and photo archives. It’s our privilege to serve you – enjoy the holiday weekend! #aerotechnews #eafbnews