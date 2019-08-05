Aerotech News Digital Edition – August 2, 2019

Aerotech News and Review – Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA – August 2, 2019

Click on the image below to view this week’s digital edition.

Thanks for checking out the Aug. 2nd edition of Aerotech News and Review! Edwards AFB 412th Test Wing demonstrated once again that it is at the Center of the Aerospace Testing Universe, as an unmanned aircraft featuring innovative new technology took to the skies over the base last week. The Emerging Technologies Combined Test Force conducted an autonomous test flight of an unmanned jet-powered aircraft, featuring an autonomy safety net developed by John Hopkins Applied Physics Lab called TACE: Testing Autonomy in a Complex Environment. Just another work day in Aerospace Valley – to read more about it and learn more about this new technology, click on the link below to access a full digital edition of this week’s Aerotech News!

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/yoaj/

Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue:

412th TW Commander reflects on the influence of test professionals: page 2

Fun, food, comradery at annual CivMil Barbecue: page 3

NASA Armstrong Calibration Lab provides key aircraft support: page 5

High Desert Hangar Stories – Jets, Missiles and Motorcycles: page 6

Will the VA Mission Act improve vet’s access to quality health care?: page 8

Hometown Heroes: pages 10 – 12

All this and much more in this week’s edition of Aerotech News and Review! Pick up a copy of the paper at our usual distribution points throughout the Antelope Valley, including Edwards AFB and Tehachapi, and “Like” our Facebook page for daily news updates and access to our website, story and photo archives. It’s our privilege to serve you – stay cool this weekend! #aerotechnews #eafbnews #explorethe661