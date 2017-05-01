The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Air Force

May 1, 2017
 

Female Airmen gain time to make separation decision when pregnant

Kat Bailey
JB San Antonio-Randolph, Texas

Female Airmen now have up to 12 months after having a baby to request separation from the service under the Air Force’s new Diversity and Inclusion initiative.

This policy change, effective April 26, 2017, gives female Airmen more time to better understand and assess how they can balance a military career and family needs, ensuring they have the opportunity to contribute to mission success.

“To succeed in meeting current and future mission requirements, the Air Force relies on access to the best talent our nation has to offer,” said Daniel Sitterly, the acting Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Manpower and Reserve Affairs. “To compete for that talent in the future, we must place consistent emphasis on diversity and inclusion in order to attract and retain talent.”

The previous policy only gave pregnant Airmen the option to leave the service before childbirth if they made the choice to separate.

The change in policy allows female Airmen to apply for separation within the 12-month period after delivery via the virtual Military Personnel Flight, with the date of separation set for no more than 12 months after the date of application. This policy is not retroactive. However, female Airmen who delivered a child on or after April 26, 2016, are also eligible to apply for separation up to 12 months after childbirth under this provision. This policy does not apply to adoptive parents.

Pregnant Airmen can still separate before the baby is born by submitting an application with a requested separation date between 30-90 days prior to their projected delivery date.

In addition, new parents may find other Airmen who have successfully balanced work and family demands via the MyVector online mentoring system in order to provide further support and guidance.

“Our country has a natural advantage in our incredibly diverse population – we just need to maximize it,” Sitterly said. “This is another initiative which allows Airmen flexibility in making decisions for their careers, their families and their futures.”

Stay informed on the most current separation information on the Separation page on myPers. Click the Separation link on the far left from the active duty, Reserve or Guard landing pages or select “Any” from the dropdown menu and search “Separation.”

For more information about Air Force personnel programs, go to myPers.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


