Gospel service anniversary

The Luke Community Chapel will celebrate the 45th church anniversary, “We’ve Come This Far By Faith.” Church Revival  is 7 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Chapel on the Mall, Youth & Young Adult Night is 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Luke Community Chapel, Praise & Worship is 10 a.m. Oct. 21 at LCC, and Afternoon Anniversary Worship & Celebration is 3 p.m. Oct. 21 at LCC. For more information, call Rev. Don Shelton at 773-306-8664.

Health fair

The 56th Medical Group is hosting a Health Fair & Classic Car Show, “Tune-Up for Health,” 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19 at Club Five Six. TRICARE enrolled beneficiaries who receive medical care from the 56th MDG are encouraged to attend. Admission and health screenings are free. A car show, healthy cooking demos, flu shots, static displays, preventive screenings, and healthy lifestyle information are included.

Thrift Shop/Airman’s Attic

The Thrift Shop/Airman’s Attic is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays for shopping and donations. There is an after-hours donation bin outside Bldg. 750. Consignments are accepted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proceeds benefit Luke AFB and the local community. The Airman’s Attic is available to members E-5 and below. Uniform items are free to all ranks. For more information, call 623-935-5782.

Wrap gifts for donations

Partner with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service to wrap gifts and raise money during the holiday season. The Exchange will set up tables and provide supplies to volunteer groups who will wrap gifts in exchange for donations. For more information, call 623-935-2671, ext. 221.

2018/2019 Military Child of the Year

Operation Homefront is accepting nominations through Dec. 5 for the 2018 Military Child of the Year Award and the 2019 Military Child of the Year Award for Innovation. To nominate a child for the award, visit www.militarychildoftheyear.org and click the Nominations tab.

Retiree Appreciation Day

Luke Air Force Base Retiree Appreciation Day is 8 to
11:30 a.m. Oct. 20 in the Navy Operations Support Center. Flu, shingle, pneumonia and tetanus shots will be given. Displays and demonstrations include weapons, military working dogs and more. The commissary and exchange will also feature sidewalk sales. Enter at the South Gate, take the first right and continue on the same road across to the north side of the base. The NOSC is on the right. For more information, call the retiree office at 623-935-3923.

November/December flightline feasts

A “Happy Thanksgiving” flightline feast is presented by the Luke Air Force Base Chaplain Corps at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 1 behind Hangar 914. The Winter Feast is 5:30 p.m. Dec. 6.

Exchange offers fee-free layaway

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is offering fee-free layaway for items of $25 or more. A 15-percent of purchase price deposit is required. Items must be paid for by Dec. 24.

Worklife live webinars

The Federal Occupational Health Behavioral Health Services is offering the following webinars at 11 a.m. To register, go to FOH4You.com. For more information, call 800-222-0364.

• The Opioid Crisis — Oct. 10

Learn about opioid addiction and the effects it has on society. 

• ‘Tis Season for Stress — Nov. 14

Learn ways to manage between family time, friends and celebrations, and the wallet.

Toastmasters on base

Toastmasters meets noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays in the Quiet Study Room in the Luke Air Force Base Library. Improve communication and leadership skills through prepared and impromptu speaking. The cost is $20 to join and semiannual dues of $45. For more information, call Lynne Nutter at 623-856-9838 or 602-740-6124.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


