  Aerotech News Digital Edition - October 18, 2019

Aerotech News and Review – Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley ("Aerospace Valley") and Edwards AFB, CA – October 18, 2019

Welcome to the October 18th edition of Aerotech News and Review! We’re getting into that busy fall event season here in Aerospace Valley, as we enter the run-up to Veterans Day and the holidays beyond. This weekend, the Flight Test Historical Foundation plays host to the annual Gathering of Eagles banquet and auction, proceeds to benefit the construction of the Air Force Flight Test Museum. Hope you have your tickets already, because it’s SOLD OUT! – but never fear: in this week’s Aerotech, we have a detailed look at this year’s event, themed to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the first flight of the B-2 Spirit bomber. All this year’s Eagle honorees have ties to the B-2 program: Col. Frank T. Birk, B-2 Combined Test Force Director; Lt. Col. William “Flaps” Flanagan, Northrop Grumman Flight Test Weapon System Operator; Lt. Col. Anthony A. ‘Tony’ Imondi, Former B-2 instructor pilot; Lt. Col. Thomas J. LeBeau, Operational Test & Evaluation Pilot and B-2 Test Pilot; Robert G. “Bob” Myers, Northrop Grumman Vice President, B-2 Flight Test, and Otto J. Waniczek, Northrop Grumman Air Vehicle Manager. Click on the link below for full bios of all the honorees, as well as a look at the history of the beautiful, bat-winged bomber, in this week’s online edition of Aerotech News.

Mojave’s Stratolaunch changes hands: page 6

High Desert Hangar Stories – Moving warbirds on the air show tarmac: page 8

MCAS Miramar hosts annual air show: page 10

Hometown Heroes – Palmdale’s Jasan Williams: page 12

Plane Crazy Saturday Oct. 19th at Mojave Air and Space Port