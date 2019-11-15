U.S. government designates Lockheed Martin’s latest generation Radar: AN/SPY-7(V)1

The world’s latest generation solid-state radar technology, formerly known as Lockheed Martin’s Solid State Radar, has been designated as AN/SPY-7(V)1 by the U.S. government.

The designation of AN/SPY-7(V)1 is a direct reflection of the maturity and capability of Lockheed Martin’s solid-state radar technology.

The Japanese Ministry of Defense selected AN/SPY-7(V)1 for two planned Aegis Ashore installations in 2018. Additionally, variants of AN/SPY-7(V)1 will be used by the Royal Canadian Navy for the Canadian Surface Combatant program and the Spanish Navy for the upcoming F-110 frigate program.

“Lockheed Martin’s solid state solution meets the mission now and is flexible to adapt to the evolving threats of the future,” said Paul Lemmo, vice president and general manager at Lockheed Martin. “This new designation solidifies our ability to provide the most technically advanced capabilities our warfighters require.”

AN/SPY-7(V)1 is a modular and scalable solid state radar, allowing for continuous surveillance and protection. It will be fully integrated with the Aegis Combat System, providing advanced technology for future ship classes.