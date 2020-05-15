  Aerotech News Digital Edition - May 15, 2020

Advertisement

Aerotech News and Review – Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – May 15, 2020

Hello, fans and friends, and thanks for checking out the May 15th edition of Aerotech News and Review! Front and center this week, more proof that hard work and innovation never stops amongst our hard-working professionals in Aerospace Valley. Case in point, our friends at Mojave Air and Space Port, whose various tenant companies have been hard at work in areas as diverse as flight test, development of PPE devices to assist healthcare workers/ COVID Warriors, and space exploration – just to scratch the surface! So exciting and encouraging to see the great work being done and progress being made by companies of all sizes at this great facility. Click on the link below to read the full story in your free, online copy of Aerotech News and Review, viewable on your desktop or mobile device. Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue:

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/uqtf/

“Boomers” at Edwards AFB (Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit, that is): page 2

“On This Date” photo feature – XB-43, A-10 Thunderbolt and more: page 4

Wen Painter, former NASA engineer and general aviation icon: page 6

High Desert Hangar Stories – Reflections on VE Day: page 7

All this and much more, in this issue of Aerotech News and Review! We’d like to take a moment and extend sincere thanks and a shout out to our advertisers, who continue their support not only of Aerotech, but of YOU, the defense and military community. Please remember them when you are looking for businesses to support now, and in the future, as we move into the next phase of the fight against COVID-19. Hard copies of this week’s paper will be available at our delivery points which remain open for business throughout the Antelope Valley – and they go quick! Pick one up when you’re out and about, or click on the link below and access a free digital copy. “Like” our Facebook page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serv throughout the desert Southwest (because we’re ALL in this together!) As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #eafbnews #explorethe661, #AerospaceValley

Aerospace News, Defense Industry News, Veteran News, Virgin Galactic, The Spaceship Company, Vets4Veterans