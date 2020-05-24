Memorial Day 2020 – A Video Remembrance – Dayle Debry

Advertisement

Join AV Nice and Aerotech News as Bill Warford, Dennis Anderson and Bob Alvis share their thoughts on some special people and places tied to our Antelope Valley veteran community.

In this segment, Antelope Valley Cemetery manager Dayle Debry provides a virtual tour of the facility, and invites members of the community to visit over the course of the holiday weekend to pay their respects to our veterans. Due to restrictions in place as a result of COVID-19, there will be no formal ceremony at the Cemetery this year. The cemetery grounds ARE OPEN, as usual, sunrise to sunset, and have never been closed. Flags have been placed on the graves of all veterans – over 1,000 this year. For more information, please call the Cemetery office at (661) 942-6110.









