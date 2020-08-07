Aerotech News Digital Edition – August 7, 2020

Advertisement

Aerotech News and Review – Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley ("Aerospace Valley") and Edwards AFB, CA. – August 7, 2020

Hello everyone, and thanks for checking out the August 7 issue of Aerotech News and Review. Members of the Edwards Air Force Base community mourned the passing of one of their own last week. Senior Airman Cody Chrisman passed away in mid-July, following a motor vehicle accident. He was eulogized at a memorial service at Halley-Olsen Chapel in Lancaster, and posthumously awarded an Air Force Commendation Medal. Community members and local veteran support organizations were in attendance, as members of the American Legion Riders joined the Edwards AFB Honor Guard in providing a dignified transfer and ceremonial escort for the Airman’s final journey home to Colorado. Click on the link below to view the full story, photos and much more news in your free, online copy of Aerotech News and Review, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue:

Virgin’s Launcher One to carry NASA satellites on Demo 2 mission: page 3

Elizabeth Baca awarded 2020 Joseph A. Walker Memorial Scholarship: page 3

VMX-1 F-35 conducts initial operational T&E: page 4

“On This Date” photo feature – X-1A lost, Enterprise free flight and more: page 5

High Desert Hangar Stories – The final reckoning: Howard Hughes XF-11, Part IV: page 7

All this and much more, in this issue of Aerotech News and Review! Hard copies of this week's paper will be available beginning August 7th at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley. Pick one up when you're out and about, or click on the link below and access a free digital copy.

