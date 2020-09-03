Healing & Honor Field coming to Palmdale in November

Advertisement

The inaugural Palmdale Healing & Honor Field, a colorful display of American flags honoring heroes, will be on display free to the public Nov. 1 through 11.

The display will be at Pelona Vista Park in Palmdale.

Presented by the Palmdale Auto Mall Association and the City of Palmdale, the Palmdale Healing & Honor Field will feature 2,020 of flags on 7 and a half-foot tall poles in ordered rows. The flags are available for purchase to honor a veteran or member of the military, law enforcement, fire/EMS, or any medical personnel. A tag with the name of the person being honored will be placed on each flag. On Nov. 11 at the conclusion of the Veterans Day Ceremony, flag purchasers may pick up their flag to keep or present to the person they honored.

“The Palmdale Auto Mall Association is proud to be the presenting sponsor for this magnificent and powerful display of our nation’s red, white, and blue,” said Association President Gus Camacho. “What makes it even more significant is the names that will be associated with each flag — our family, friends, and neighbor — who have all contributed in their own unique way for the betterment of us all.”

Flags are $30 each and may be purchased online at www.CityofPalmdale.org/HealingField. All proceeds from the flag sales will benefit local veterans groups including Vets4Veterans, Coffee4Vets, Point Man AV, American Legion 348 and VFW 3000.

The Palmdale Healing & Honor Field will be open 24 hours daily, concluding at 5 p.m., Nov. 11. An information booth will be staffed with volunteers and City personnel each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. An opening ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 1 at 2 p.m.

The City’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony will take place Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. Details on both events will be announced as the dates get closer.

The City will continue to monitor updated COVID-19 regulations.

“This year’s COVID-19 pandemic has brought our world, our country, and our community tremendous loss,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy. “What better way to heal and be thankful for our blessings than this Healing & Honor Field. This truly is a gift to the community made possible through sponsorships, the efforts of City staff, and many dedicated volunteers.”

There will be several volunteer opportunities available throughout the duration of the display. To learn more about volunteering, call 661-267-5453.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for our community,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “Each flag represents an individual and tells a story, and this is a perfect occasion to honor the brave men and women who have served and who continue to serve in the military, as well as all the heroes who work each day to keep us safe and protected from harm.”

Pelona Vista Park is at 37800 Tierra Subida Avenue in Palmdale, Calif.

“I can’t think of a more suitable location than Pelona Vista Park to showcase thousands of American flags in magnificent formation,” said Murphy. “Whether you see it in person or by driving by on the 14 freeway you will have equally spectacular views. I encourage everyone to show their support and gratitude by sponsoring a flag or donating.”

For more information, visit www.CityofPalmdale.org/HealingField or call 661-267-5611.