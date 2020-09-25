Aerospace Valley Hybrid Air Show Program – October Oct. 9 – 10, 2020

Advertisement

Aerospace Valley Hybrid Air Show Program – Online S.T.E.M. Event, Oct. 5-8, 2020 | Air Show Flights Oct. 9 & 10, 2020 | Serving communities throughout California’s High Desert Region. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Click on the image below to view the air show program.

Well everyone, it’s almost time – we are VERY excited to present your online guide to the 2020 Aerospace Valley Hybrid Air Show and Online S.T.E.M. Event, coming up October 5th thru 10th! Coming to the Antelope Valley, surrounding communities, and all aircraft lovers with Internet access, the hard-working folks at Edwards Air Force Base have coordinated a week’s worth of events that promise to be exciting, educational, and MOST exhilarating for lovers of military air power. Best of all, all events are available online – so you don’t have to miss a thing! Aerotech News is honored to be a media partner for this ground-breaking event, and we want you to have a look at this guide well in advance, so you can plan to take advantage of all the great content and events Team Edwards has prepared for our communities. Let’s cut to the chase and give you a preview of what you’ll find inside, when you click on the link below:

Page 3: Community flyover routes (Oct. 9 – Lancaster, Palmdale, Rosamond, Mojave, Tehachapi, Bakersfield, California City and Boron | Oct. 10 – Lancaster, Palmdale, Hesperia, Apple Valley, Victorville, Barstow, Fort Irwin, Ridgecrest, NAS China Lake and Rosamond)

Page 4: Full schedule of Oct. 5 – 8 STEM education webinars, Edwards AFB virtual tours, community and industry partner presentations, and STEMposium agenda – ALL available online

Page 6: Edwards Air Force Base history

Page 11: First flights at Edwards

Page 14: AF Plant 42 and AF Research Laboratory

Page 16: NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center

Page 19: Mojave Air and Space Port

Page 20: Aerospace Walk of Honor

Page 21: Air Force Flight Test Museum

Page 23: Hollywood meets the High Desert

Page 26: Plane Crazy Saturday

Page 28: The aircraft of Edwards Air Force Base

All the information you need to enjoy and appreciate the Aerospace Valley Hybrid Air Show – just click on the link below for your free digital copy! Printed copies of the guide will be available in Antelope Valley communities, Tehachapi, Ridgecrest, Barstow and Victorville beginning Friday, October 2. Until then, take advantage of our online version, so you, your family and friends can plan ahead. We'll be posting regular event updates, as well as info on online watch parties, right here on our Facebook page.