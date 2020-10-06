U.S. military leadership in quarantine

Advertisement

There are reports that senior Pentagon leadership is in quarantine following exposure to COVID-19.

Adm. Charles W. Ray, the second-in-command at the U.S. Coast Guard, has tested positive for coronavirus, officials say, and is suffering from mild symptoms.

The Coast Guard said in an Oct. 6 statement that Ray tested positive after he developed “mild symptoms” over the weekend.

“The Coast Guard is following established policies for COVID, per CDC guidelines, to include quarantine and tracing,” the statement said. “According to CDC guidelines, any Coast Guard personnel that were in close contact will also quarantine.”

Ray recently attended meetings at the Pentagon with members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Pentagon leaders who were close to Ray in those meetings have been tested and are awaiting results. In the meantime, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs, is working from home.

Additionally, Gen. Charles Q. Brown, chief of staff of the Air Force, Adm. Michael Gilday, and Gen. John Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, are all working from home.