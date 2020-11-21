Aerotech News Digital Edition – November 20, 2020

Hello everyone, and thanks for checking out the November 6th edition of Aerotech News and Review! This week we bring you coverage of various Veterans Day observances in Aerospace Valley, including the Palmdale Healing and Honor Field; the annual ceremony at Legacy Park in Mojave; an online event presented by the Lancaster Cemetery District, and a special meal served to residents of the Pete Knight Veterans Home. True to the military motto of “adapt and overcome,” our communities rose to the challenges presented in 2020 and came together to show our veterans that, while we may have to show our respect and appreciation from a distance, we still honor their sacrifices and are very thankful for their service. Click on the link below to read about the various events in your free, online copy of Aerotech News and Review, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.
-
Veterans Day marked at Palmdale Healing and Honor Field: page 1
-
Veterans honored in Mojave: page 2
-
Virtual observances honor veterans in Lancaster: page 4
-
“On This Date” photo feature – Scott Crossfield, XB-52, X-18 V/STOL and more: page 7
-
High Desert Hangar Stories – The XF-92, a delta wing movie star: page 8