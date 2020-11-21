Aerotech News Digital Edition – November 20, 2020

Advertisement

Aerotech News and Review – Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – November 20, 2020

Click on the image below to view this week’s digital edition.

Hello everyone, and thanks for checking out the November 6th edition of Aerotech News and Review! This week we bring you coverage of various Veterans Day observances in Aerospace Valley, including the Palmdale Healing and Honor Field; the annual ceremony at Legacy Park in Mojave; an online event presented by the Lancaster Cemetery District, and a special meal served to residents of the Pete Knight Veterans Home. True to the military motto of “adapt and overcome,” our communities rose to the challenges presented in 2020 and came together to show our veterans that, while we may have to show our respect and appreciation from a distance, we still honor their sacrifices and are very thankful for their service. Click on the link below to read about the various events in your free, online copy of Aerotech News and Review, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

Here are some highlights from this week’s issue:

Veterans Day marked at Palmdale Healing and Honor Field : page 1

Veterans honored in Mojave: page 2

Virtual observances honor veterans in Lancaster: page 4

On This Date ” photo feature – Scott Crossfield, XB-52, X-18 V/STOL and more: page 7

High Desert Hangar Stories – The XF-92, a delta wing movie star: page 8

All this and much more, in this issue of Aerotech News and Review! Hard copies of this week’s paper will be available beginning November 20th at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or click on the link below and access a free digital copy. “Like” our Facebook page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #eafbnews #explorethe661, #AerospaceValley

Healing And Honor Field, Greater Los Angeles VA Health Center, Coffee4Vets, Marine Corps Hymn, The Army Song, Anchors Aweigh, Off We Go Into The Wild Blue Yonder, Mojave Transportation Museum, Legacy Park, 562nd Air Force Band