Aerotech News Digital Edition December 18, 2020

Aerotech News and Review – Special Edition – High Desert Hangar Stories: The Best of Bob Alvis 2020. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – December 18, 2020

Happy Holidays, everyone, and welcome to the December 18th edition of Aerotech News and Review! Last issue of 2020 – WE MADE IT! And we are SO excited about this great issue we have for you to finish out the year. One of the blessings of 2020 (yes, I said “blessings” and “2020” in the same sentence) is that the slower pace gave us time to clean out our archives and compile a little collection of gems for our faithful readers – some of our favorite installments of Bob Alvis’ semi-monthly column, “High Desert Hangar Stories.” Speaking of blessings – Bob has blessed us since he walked into our office many moons ago, asking if we’d be interested in a regular history column. Our friendship with him has opened doors and sparked partnerships with other wonderful writers in our Aerospace Valley community, and led to the broadening of our editorial focus to include veteran interests and vintage aircraft.

Here’s just a little sample of BoB (Best of Bob) to get the party started: