Aerotech News Digital Edition – March 19, 2021

Aerotech News and Review – Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – March 19, 2021

Click on the image below to view the latest digital edition.

Hello everyone, and thanks for checking out the March 19th issue of Aerotech News and Review! The EAGIL has landed in Aerospace Valley —- in the form of the Edwards Aircraft Ground Integration Lab, located aboard a newly-retired B-1B Lancer, now in operation at Edwards AFB. The EAGIL will serve as a training tool for hardware, software and weapon load training, prototyping efforts and much more, improving the B-1s warfighting capabilities for years to come. Click on the link below for coverage of this story and much more aerospace and military news, in your free online copy of Aerotech News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/inkl/

Here are some highlights from this week’s edition:

Sustainable aerospace research subject of AIAA seminar: page 2

Plane Crazy Saturday coming to Mojave ASP March 20: page 4

NASA to begin high-voltage ground testing on X-57: page 5

“On This Date” photo feature – XP-80A crash, filming of “Jet Pilot” at Edwards, Yogi Bear goes airborne and more: page 6

High Desert Hangar Stories – Brig. Gen. Jimmy Stewart’s final mission: page 8

Women in flight test history – Jackie Cochran, Dawn Dunlop, Eileen Collins and more: page 9