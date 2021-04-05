Aerotech News Digital Edition – April 2, 2021

Advertisement

Aerotech News and Review – Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – April 2, 2021

Hello everyone, and thanks for checking out the April 2nd issue of Aerotech News and Review! This week, our cover story provides a behind-the-scenes look at operations of the Installed Engine Test Facility Horizontal Thrust Stand, at Edwards Air Force Base. This highly-specialized flight test tool, operational since 1955, is the only known free-world thrust stand of its nature. It’s fascinating to think of the data that has been gathered from aircraft such as the F-16, the F-22 and many more – roaring away above ground, while engineers observe and analyze data from the safety of a concrete-reinforced bunker. We have this story and much more aerospace and military news, in your free online copy of Aerotech News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

Here are some highlights from this week’s edition:

Cutting edge ground recorders will measure X-59’s “sonic thumps”: page 4

Sunglider builds on legacy of solar aircraft: page 6

High Desert Hangar Stories – A hero on a model box: page 8

Dick Rutan on the F-100, Vietnam, and chasing your dreams: page 9

“On This Date” photo feature – Challenger’s 1st flight, Mercury 7 & more: page 10

All this and more, in this edition of Aerotech News and Review! Hard copies of this week's paper will be available at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley beginning April 2nd.