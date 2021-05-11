Aerotech News Digital Edition – April 30, 2021

Advertisement

Aerotech News and Review – Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – April 30, 2021

Hello everyone, and thanks for checking out the April 30th issue of Aerotech News and Review! Aerospace Valley had a nice little bit of eye candy show up at Mojave Air & Space Port last week. No, not the Stratolaunch that was sitting outside its hangar, teasing us (darn it!) — but the ATAC MK-58 Hunter, which spent some time at MASP performing research and development flights. The Hawker Hunter is a sleek classic British combat aircraft, used as an air superiority fighter, ground attack aircraft, photo reconnaissance aircraft and military trainer in the post-WWII era, by multiple world air forces. Cathy Hansen treats us to a look at the Hunter, including its history and modern-day applications, in this week’s edition of Aerotech News! Click on the link below for this and much more aerospace and military news in your free online copy of Aerotech, viewable on your desktop or mobile device. (And do keep an eye out on our website for more on the Stratolaunch, when it finally takes to the skies once again!)

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/pzen/

Here are some highlights from this week’s edition:

History made with innovative Project FoX/F-35 development: page 3

“On This Date” photo feature: Francis Gary Powers shot down in U-2, Northrop YRB-49A flying wing first flight and more: page 5

NASA interns design interactive virtual reality prototype: page 6

High Desert Hangar Stories – Repatriating the Fallen : American heroes come home: page 7

All this and more, in this edition of Aerotech News and Review! Hard copies of this week’s paper will be available at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley, including Edwards AFB, beginning April 30th. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more aerospace and defense industry news. “Like” our Facebook page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from the military bases we serve throughout the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe, and be well. #aerotechnews #eafbnews #explorethe661, #AerospaceValley