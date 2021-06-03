Aerotech News Digital Edition – May 28, 2021

Advertisement

Hello everyone, and thanks for checking out the May 28th issue of Aerotech News and Review! We have some holiday content prepared for you this week, in anticipation of Memorial Day on May 31st. We hope these special features will bring additional meaning to your observance of Memorial Day, especially as we take advantage of opportunities to gather together in our communities. If you’re an Aerospace Valley local, we encourage you to take the opportunity to visit one of our local cemeteries and participate in Memorial Day observances. We have information for you on various events taking place, along with much more aerospace and military news in your free online copy of Aerotech, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

Here are some highlights from this week’s edition:

Local Memorial Day observances: Lancaster Cemetery, City of Palmdale , Mojave Cemetery, Riverside National Cemetery, Bakersfield National Cemetery: pages 2 & 3

National Poppy Day: page 4

Virgin Galactic completes first human spaceflight from NM: page 6

Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency – No man left behind: page 8

High Desert Hangar Stories – Douglas C-47 Skytrain : page 9

On This Date ” photo feature: XF-90 first flight, Martin Marietta X-24A and more: page 10

Pilot Breathing Assessment Project report issued: page 12

All this and much more, in this edition of Aerotech News and Review! Hard copies of this week's paper will be available at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley, including Edwards AFB, beginning May 28th.