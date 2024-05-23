Palmdale host Memorial Day Ceremony in Honor of Fallen Heroes

Palmdale will host its annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 27, at 11 a.m. at Poncitlán Square, located at 38315 9th St. East in Palmdale.

“This is an opportunity for us to gather as a community and remember the sacrifices made by the fallen to serve and protect our country,” said Mayor Austin Bishop. “We will honor their bravery and admire their dedication to the freedom of our nation.”

The ceremony will open with remarks by Bishop, introductions by Mayor Pro Tem Richard J. Loa and a welcome from Councilmember Laura Bettencourt. The Invocation will be led by USMC Lance Corporal/Supervisor Keith Anthony Niesen of Military Veterans Affairs of Los Angeles County.

The Color Guard, led by USMC Lance Corporal John Graves, will present the colors, accompanied by the National Anthem sung by Ella Hauser, and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Ashley Chavez, U.S. Navy Machinist Mate First Class and AV College veteran program coordinator. The Composite Squadron 49 of Civil Air Patrol will preside over the Table of Honor, recognizing Pancho Barnes and paying homage to the fallen.

Councilmember Andrea Alarcón will deliver a poignant presentation titled “Remembering the Fallen: The History and Significance of Memorial Day,” followed by Army veteran Juan Blanco, presenting the memorial wreath. Councilmember Eric Ohlsen will introduce Fred Barthe’, the 2024 Tom Hilzendeger Veteran of the Year, in a moment of recognition.

The ceremony will close with remarks by Retired U.S. Army Sgt. Benjamin Berk and final announcements by Yvonne Moreno, co-founder of AV BOGA, before a solemn performance of taps presented by John Graves.

The City of Palmdale extends its deepest gratitude to the Antelope Valley Boots on the Ground Alliance for their invaluable efforts in event coordination and guest speaker selection, ensuring a meaningful and respectful tribute to our fallen heroes.

Free parking is available for attendees throughout the park. For more information, please contact the Parks and Recreation department at 661/267-5611 or ParksRec@CityOfPalmdale.org.