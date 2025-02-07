fbpx
Luke AFB Thunderbolt – February 7 2025

by adriennek The Thunderbolt - Luke AFB
Luke AFB Thunderbolt – February 7 2025

Digital Publication for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ. An AerotechNews.com Publication

Hello, everyone and welcome to the February 7 2025 issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt!  On this month’s cover we have a beautiful photo spread of the Honorary Commander FAM Flight.

More highlights include:

  • 4th Q Weapons Load Competition – Page 2
  • Thunderbolt Cup – Page 3
  • Luke AFB DFAC closure, Food 2.0 – Page 4
  • Belgium Air and Space commander visits Luke – Page 5

To download a copy of this week’s paper, click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/020725TBOLTDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for a free, digital copy of Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/poyz/

All this and much more, in this month’s edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our page for daily news updates – and as always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.  #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews #lukethunderbolt

