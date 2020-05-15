Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – May 15, 2020

Advertisement

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – May 15, 2020

Greetings, everyone, and thanks for checking out the May 15th edition of Nellis & Creech AFB Desert Lightning News! This week, we have coverage of the phased reopening plan for Nellis AFB. The installation closed to all but active duty, dependents and essential workers in early April, when 99th Wing Commander Col. Cavan Craddock declared a Public Health Emergency due to increased numbers of COVID-19 infections on base. Nellis is now phasing out telecommuting for some staff, allowing them to resume work on base. Nellis Air Force Base leadership, including its medical professionals, will continue to monitor and assess the situation at the base and implement phased reopening steps as it is safe to do so. Click on the link below to read the full story and access your online copy of Desert Lightning News, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

Here are some more highlights from this week’s edition:

Fighting the mental health stigma: page 2

Creech Clothing Store now open for business: page 3

Creech spouse partners with Airmen to commemorate Bataan Death March: page 5

57th MGX Load Barn adapts to COVID-19 challenges: page 6

Photo feature – Operation America Strong thrills cities nationwide: page 7

All this and much more, this week's edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting May 15th.