Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – May 29, 2020

Greetings, everyone, and welcome to the May 29th edition of Nellis & Creech AFB Desert Lightning News! This week, we have more breaking news on the phased reopening plan for Nellis AFB, with the announcement that the base is now moving into “Phase III” of its reopening plan. This allows all personnel to return to their on-base work assignments, with telecommuting still an option when the mission allows. Dine-in options at most base eateries will resume with proper social distancing measures. In the most recent two-week period, Nellis has successfully moved from Phase II to Phase III of its re-opening plan. Barring a spike in new COVID-19 cases, we can hope for continued progress toward a broader re-opening of the installation. Nellis Air Force Base leadership, including its medical professionals, will continue to monitor and assess the situation at the base and implement phased reopening steps as it is safe to do so. Click on the link below to read the full story and access your online copy of Desert Lightning News, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

Here are some more highlights from this week’s edition:

Nellis Red Horse Squadron – They can build anything, anywhere: page 1

99th CONS Ruck March supports the MQ-9 Reaper mission: page 4

Photo feature – 732nd OG breaks ground on new Creech campus: page 6

Drive-in movie night to honor graduating seniors: page 9

Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting May 29th.

