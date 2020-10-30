Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – October 30, 2020

Advertisement

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. -October 30, 2020

Click the image below to view this week’s digital edition.

Hello fans and friends, and thanks for checking out the October 30th issue of Nellis AFB/ Creech AFB Desert Lightning News! The 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing played host to some special guests late last week, as Gen. Mark Kelly , commander of Air Combat Command and Chief Master Sgt. David Wade, ACC command chief, visited Creech Air Force Base. The immersive visit allowed the leaders to enhance their understanding of the installation’s current and future operations. Assets and Airmen based at Creech have become increasingly vital tools in the Air Force mission, including providing support to firefighting efforts and enhancing national security on many levels. Click on the link below to read the full story, along with much more news in your free online copy of Desert Lightning News, viewable on your computer or mobile device.

Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue:

Nevada Test & Training Range, Part III – Scheduling keeps training ops on time/ on target: page 3

DOD activates MQ-9 s to aid in firefighting efforts: page 4

MOMMC emergency department relocates: page 5

JTACs, 16th Weapons Squadron in close-air support exercise: page 6

Creech STEP promotions: page 7

All this and much more, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting October 30th. “Like” our Facebook page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from all the military bases we serve in the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well. #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #creechafbnews

F-16 Fighting Falcon, 30th Reconnaissance Squadron, 732nd Operations Group, 489th Attack Squadron, RA-1, MQ-9, MQ-1 Predator, COMACC, JTACS, 16th Weapons Squadron, STEP promotion