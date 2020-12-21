 Desert Lightning News Digital Edition December 18, 2020

Advertisement

Happy Holidays, everyone, and thanks for checking out the December 18th issue of Nellis AFB / Creech AFB Desert Lightning News! Even though our cover story this month isn’t holiday related, some of our active-duty Airmen might see it as a little “gift from Santa.” Who doesn’t pack on a few extra pounds during the holiday season? This year, you’ll have a little extra time to work it off. Physical fitness testing has been pushed back a few more months, and an extra inch or so on your waistline isn’t going to be a cause for alarm. So enjoy festive food (Ho-Ho-Ho!) and get your fitness plan in place for the new year! We have this and more news in your free, digital copy of Desert Lightning News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device. Click on the link below to check it out.

Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue:

All this and much more, in this week's edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting December 18th.