Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – January 8, 2021

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication. – January 8, 2021

Hello everyone, and thanks for checking out the January 8th issue of Nellis AFB / Creech AFB Desert Lightning News! As is customary, we’re starting out the new year with a look back at the old. Happy as we all are to see 2020 receding in the rear-view mirror, we appreciate the opportunity to look back and see how the motto “Adapt and Overcome” (thank you, Clint Eastwood!) was applied to this most difficult of times. Our Nellis and Creech communities successfully rose to every challenge presented in 2020, and showed us their very best. Click on the link below for your digital copy of DLN, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/jdzm/

Here are some highlights from our Year In Review:

Changed perspective on work-life balance, brought to you by COVID-19: page 2

In the beginning: Red Flag 20-1, Singapore Airshow – and a “stop-movement” order: page 3

Australia wildfire relief; 42nd ATKS goes dormant: page 4

Red Flag resumes, and some training goes virtual: page 5

Green Flag; visits from command: page 6

New AF Chief of Staff; MQ-9 milestones: page 8

2020 changes of command : page 12

All this and more, in this week's edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting Jan. 8th. "Like" our Facebook page for daily news updates – we now regularly cross-post news and features from all the military bases we serve in the desert Southwest, as an extension of our military and defense community. As always, THANK YOU for your support – it's our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.