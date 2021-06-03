Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – May 28, 2021

Advertisement

Hello everyone, and thanks for checking out the May 28th issue of Nellis AFB / Creech AFB Desert Lightning News! The 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing’s Remotely Piloted Aircraft enterprise at Creech AFB welcomed their new commander during a change of command ceremony, May 20, 2021. We offer a big, Hunter Family welcome to Col. Eric “OH” Schmidt, assuming command from Col. Stephen “Joker” Jones. Jones was awarded the Legion of Merit, highlighting significant RPA Enterprise successes during his tenure. We have this story and much more news for you in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News — just click on the link below for your digital copy of DLN, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/tpvu/

Here are some highlights from this week’s issue:

Pilot dies after military contract aircraft crashes in Vegas: page 1

An Air Force physician assistant’s experience during COVID pandemic: page 2

In-Person Flag-In and Memorial Day ceremonies: page 4

Thunderbirds accelerate change with first-ever F-16 conversion: page 6

Photo Feature: Nellis Arbor Day and Tree City USA: page 8

Nevada National Guard trio honored for aiding crash victim: page 9

All this and much more, in this week's edition of Desert Lightning News! Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting May 28th.