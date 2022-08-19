Desert Lightning News Nellis AFB Creech AFB August 19, 2022

Digital and Print Publication Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities. An AerotechNews.com Publication

Hello everyone, and welcome to the August 19, 2002, issue of Desert Lightning News covering Southern Nevada, including Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, the NTTR and local veterans. Our cover story covers the visit of retired Col. John “JB” Stone to Nellis to give the award named after him.

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

Other highlights include:

The secretary of the Air Force visits both Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases;

The 556 th TES at Creech verified the Reaper’s agility and mission relevance during the Valiant Shield exercise;

All this and more, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News. Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting August 19. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our Facebook page to receive daily news updates.

As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.