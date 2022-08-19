aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Desert Lightning News Nellis AFB Creech AFB August 19, 2022

by Aerotech News
Capt. Paul Young, a pilot assigned to the 336th Fighter Squadron, Seymour Johnson, N.C., accepts the Capt. John Stone award for ‘Outstanding Mission Commander’ by its namesake, retired Col. John “JB” Stone, during the Red Flag-Nellis 22-3 culmination ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 28, 2022. The Capt. John Stone award is the mark of influential and quintessential planning that will lead the Air Force into surpassing its near-peer challengers. (Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Josey Blades)
Hello everyone, and welcome to the August 19, 2002, issue of Desert Lightning News covering Southern Nevada, including Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, the NTTR and local veterans. Our cover story covers the visit of retired Col. John “JB” Stone to Nellis to give the award named after him.

To download a copy of this week’s paper click the link below.

www.aerotechnews.com/wp-content/PDFs/081922NellisDIG.pdf

Click on the link below for your free, digital copy of Desert Lightning News, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/pwkl/

Other highlights include:

  • The secretary of the Air Force visits both Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases;
  • The 556th TES at Creech verified the Reaper’s agility and mission relevance during the Valiant Shield exercise;
  • Members of the 432nd Wing return home after a deployment to Africa; and
  • Members of the 547th Intelligence Squadron tour the NTTR.

All this and more, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News. Hard copies of the paper will be available at various distribution points on base and in surrounding communities starting August 19. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, for much more military and defense industry news. “Like” our Facebook page to receive daily news updates.

As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe and be well.

