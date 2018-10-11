Aerotech News Digital Edition – October 5, 2018

Aerotech News and Review – Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley and Edwards AFB, CA – October 5, 2018



Welcome to the Aerotech News and Review Digital Edition! Our special editorial focus this month is “NASA: 60 Years and Counting” – we hope you enjoy this special look at the history of an organization that has had a part in many “giant leaps for mankind.” It’s hard to fathom what life on Earth would be like without the influence and inspiration provided by NASA. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration was established on the foundation built by its predecessor, the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics. When it began operations on Oct. 1, 1958, NASA absorbed the 43-year-old NACA intact; its 8,000 employees, an annual budget of $100 million, three major research laboratories (Langley Aeronautical Laboratory, Ames Aeronautical Laboratory, and Lewis Flight Propulsion Laboratory) and two small test facilities. From its manned space flight and lunar landing missions in the 1960s and 70s, to the Space Shuttle and collaboration on the International Space Station, to its unmanned deep-space exploration programs, NASA has dramatically changed our understanding of the universe around us, as well as our own planet. Settle in to enjoy some good reading, ranging from NASA’s storied history (pages 1 – 8), to a look at the impact of technologies developed by NASA and how they have impacted life on Earth for the better (pages 13 – 16), as well a look into NASA’s facilities and the future of planned manned and unmanned missions.

AND – but wait, there's more! – if you click through to our last 4 pages, we have an extra add-on, featuring information on the Flight Test Historical Foundation 2018 Gathering of Eagles, coming up Saturday, Oct. 13 at the AV Fairgrounds. If you don't have your tickets yet, visit http://www.afftcmuseum.org/2018-gathering-of-eagles.

