Aerotech News Digital Edition – October 5, 2018

Jan. 28, 1986: Space Shuttle Challenger Lost — The crew of the space shuttle Challenger, including teacher Christa McAuliffe, is lost shortly after launch. Left to right are Teacher-in-Space payload specialist Sharon Christa McAuliffe; payload specialist Gregory Jarvis; and astronauts Judith A. Resnik, mission specialist; Francis R. (Dick) Scobee, mission commander; Ronald E. McNair, mission specialist; Mike J. Smith, pilot; and Ellison S. Onizuka, mission specialist. NASA photographs

Welcome to the Aerotech News and Review Digital Edition! Our special editorial focus this month is “NASA: 60 Years and Counting” – we hope you enjoy this special look at the history of an organization that has had a part in many “giant leaps for mankind.” It’s hard to fathom what life on Earth would be like without the influence and inspiration provided by NASA. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration was established on the foundation built by its predecessor, the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics. When it began operations on Oct. 1, 1958, NASA absorbed the 43-year-old NACA intact; its 8,000 employees, an annual budget of $100 million, three major research laboratories (Langley Aeronautical Laboratory, Ames Aeronautical Laboratory, and Lewis Flight Propulsion Laboratory) and two small test facilities. From its manned space flight and lunar landing missions in the 1960s and 70s, to the Space Shuttle and collaboration on the International Space Station, to its unmanned deep-space exploration programs, NASA has dramatically changed our understanding of the universe around us, as well as our own planet. Settle in to enjoy some good reading, ranging from NASA’s storied history (pages 1 – 8), to a look at the impact of technologies developed by NASA and how they have impacted life on Earth for the better (pages 13 – 16), as well a look into NASA’s facilities and the future of planned manned and unmanned missions.

AND – but wait, there’s more! – if you click through to our last 4 pages, we have an extra add-on, featuring information on the Flight Test Historical Foundation 2018 Gathering of Eagles, coming up Saturday, Oct. 13 at the AV Fairgrounds. If you don’t have your tickets yet, visit http://www.afftcmuseum.org/2018-gathering-of-eagles. And there you have it – all in this week’s edition of Aerotech News! Hard copies of the paper are available at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley – pick one up when you’re out and about this weekend, or click on the link below and access a digital copy of Aerotech News, viewable on your computer or mobile device. “Like” our Facebook page for daily news updates and access to our website, story and photo archives. It’s our privilege to serve you – have a great weekend! #aerotechnews #eafbnews

Headlines – October 12, 2018

News All U.S. F-35s grounded worldwide – The Pentagon announced Oct. 11 it is grounding its entire fleet of F-35s, just days after the first crash of an F-35B led investigators to suspect there is a widespread problem with the advanced fighter's fuel tubes.   Tyndall AFB sustains 'direct hit,' 'extensive damage' from hurricane –
 
News Briefs – October 12, 2018

Israel grounds F-35 warplanes after U.S. crash The Israeli military says it has grounded its fleet of F-35 warplanes after a similar aircraft crashed in the U.S. The Israeli military said the U.S. has shared the findings of its investigation into the F-35 crash two weeks ago. But Israel's air force chief, Maj. Gen. Amikam...
 
navsea

NAVSEA approves first metal additively manufactured component for shipboard use

Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) approved the first metal part created by additive manufacturing (AM) for shipboard installation, the command announced Oct. 11. A prototype drain strainer orifice (DSO) assembly will be instal...
 
